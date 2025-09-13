‘Swasth Naari, Sashakt Parivar Abhiyan’ in Sambhajinagar

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The State Government will implement Swasth Naari, Sashakt Parivar Abhiyan (Healthy Woman, Empowered Family Campaign) across Maharashtra from September 17 to October 2, 2025, focusing on women’s health and well-being. As part of the campaign, women in the district will receive health check-ups, treatment, counseling, and referral services.

Zilla Parishad Chief Executive Officer Ankit has urged all girls and women to participate and benefit from the initiative. The campaign’s objective is to raise awareness on women’s health in both rural and urban areas and provide free health camps.

The camps will include screenings for breast and cervical cancer, blood pressure, diabetes, and anemia, as well as hemoglobin testing, counseling, and treatment. Special services such as sickle-cell screening for tribal women, antenatal care for pregnant women, vaccination drives for children, and nutrition and menstrual hygiene awareness for adolescent girls.

In addition, the campaign will feature blood donation drives, registration under PM-JAY, distribution of Ayushman Bharat Vandana Cards, and enrollment of Nischay Mitra volunteers. Sessions on reducing oil and sugar consumption, nutrition counseling, and wellness will be conducted through women’s self-help groups and Panchayati Raj representatives.

The health camps will be organized at 53 Primary Health Centres and 279 Sub-Centres across the district, with active participation from government hospitals and health machinery. District Health Officer Dr. Abhay Dhanorkar emphasized that the campaign will help women detect illnesses early, seek timely treatment, and move towards the goal of Healthy Woman, Empowered Family.