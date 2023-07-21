Swasti Group organizes Vedic maths workshop

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Swasti Group, in collaboration with PU Jain secondary school, organized a four-day Vedic maths workshop for Class VIII, IX, and X students in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. The workshop aimed to help students prepare for competitive examinations and was initiated by principal Vijay Patodi. The closing ceremony was attended by education extension officer Venkatesh Komtwar as chief guest. Bharti Deshmukh, a mathematics teacher, gave a presentation, and the students were felicitated for their participation. Group members, including Meena Chandiwal, Mosmi Soni, and Swati Kasliwal, congratulated the students and presented them with file folders. In addition, the students were shown the broadcast of Chandrayan-3 and given scientific information on the mission. The workshop was attended by large number of students.