Swati Wahule selected for doctoral research in Japan

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Swati Sahebrao Wahule will soon leave for Japan to pursue her doctoral research (PhD). She was selected to carry out the research on “How to Eliminate Waste Plastic” at Komatsu University, Ishikawa, Japan.

She is an alumna of Sambhaji Prathamik Vidyalaya, Shri Shivaji Vidyalaya, Balbhim College (Beed) and Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University. She completed her M.Sc. in Nanotechnology and will complete her research in the same subject, under the guidance of her guide in Japan.

Swati is the daughter of the retired Junior College Teacher Sahebrao Wahule. All her friends and relatives wished her the best of her future endeavours.