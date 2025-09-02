Swearing-in ceremony of newly appointed judges held

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The swearing-in ceremony of 14 judges recently appointed to the Bombay High Court was held at Room No. 46, Central Court Hall of the Bombay High Court, at 4.30 pm on Tuesday.

Chief Justice of the High Court Chandrashekhar administered the oath of office to these judges.

Those who took the oath included Justice Siddheshwar Thombre, Justice Abasaheb Shinde and Justice Vaishali Patil Jadhav of the Aurangabad Bench.

Before the swearing-in ceremony, the notification regarding the appointment of the judges by the President was read out by the High Court Registrar Dhanaji Jadhav.

After the swearing-in ceremony, the Chief Justice gave the appointment certificates to the newly appointed judges. The programme was attended by family members, relatives and friends of all the judges.

Immediately after the swearing-in ceremony, Justice Siddheshwar Thombre has been appointed to the Nagpur bench and will be administering justice with Justice Anil L. Pansare from September 3, 2025.

The appointment four judges was made for the Aurangabad bench. Out of them, Justice Abasaheb Shinde will be administering justice with Justice R G Avachat, Justice Vaishali Patil Jadhav with Justice N B Suryawanshi, Justice Hiten Venegaonkar with Justice Vibha Kankanwadi and Justice Mehroz Ashrafkhan Pathan will be administering justice with Justice Sandipkumar More.