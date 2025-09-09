Sweet Sensations Fair concludes on a delightful note at Hyatt Place

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The much-awaited Sweet Sensations Fair at Hyatt Place Aurangabad Airport concluded on a high note, drawing an overwhelming response from families and food enthusiasts.

The culinary fair featured an elaborate spread of desserts, pastries, petit fours, artisanal bakes, and traditional Indian sweets, offering guests a blend of timeless classics and innovative creations. A range of savory delicacies complemented the sweet treats, making the event appealing to visitors across all age groups.

Lively ambience, artistic presentations by chefs, and a carefully curated menu turned the Sweet Sensations Fair into a memorable celebration. The event reaffirmed Hyatt Place Aurangabad Airport as a hub for distinctive and engaging culinary experiences in the city.