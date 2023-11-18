Sweets distributed to sanitation workers in Begumpura

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Sweets were distributed to the sanitation workers in ward no 12 Goganathnagar (Begampura) on the occasion of Diwali recently.

This includes the sanitation workers, water supply staff, drainage staff, MSEDCL and Asha workers and handpump repairing staff of municipal corporation of Pahadsingpura area on behalf of Shiv Sena Begampura branch and Shiv Sena corporator Sachin Khaire in the presence of Shiv Sena district chief Bandu Oak. Appreciating the workers, the dignitaries expressed their belief that Sena is always with them and offers them support.

Deputy district chief Vinayak Ganu Pandey, deputy chief Hiralal Salampure, former corporator Dnyaneshwar Mauli Jadhav and other activists and citizens were present.