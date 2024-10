Syed Ifteqar passes away

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Syed Ifteqar Ahmed Abedi (75, Buddilane-Kabadipura) died after a brief illness on Saturday. He leaves behind two sons, daughters-in-law, one brother and extended family. His Namaz-e-Janaza was performed at Masjid-e-Masoomeen and burial took place at Lotakaranja graveyard.