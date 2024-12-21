Syed Jumna gets Ph D in Mgmt
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: MGM University has conferred Ph D on Syed Jumna in Management.
She submitted her thesis titled "Digital Human Resource Management in the Industries of the Marathwada Region: Its Applications, Advantages, and Scope," under the guidance of research guide Dr Pravin Shastri.