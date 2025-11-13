Syeda Ummehani & Syed Abdul selected for National Sci Fair
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Syeda Ummehani, a student of Dr Rafiq Zakaria College for Women, has been selected to represent her college at the National Science Fair in Chennai next week.
She won the Second Prize in the Senior Category at the 18th Regional Science and Engineering Fair organised by the Telangana Science Fair Academy, Hyderabad.
Syed Abdul qualifies for Sci Fair
Syed Abdul Qavi, a standard VII student of Little Flower English High School, won the second prize in the Middle Category at the 18th Regional Science and Engineering Fair and was selected for the National Science Fair to be held in Chennai next week. Out of 168 participants, his project earned him the runner-up position.Open in app