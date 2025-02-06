Symposium held on Transcending Border: Celebrating Bapsi Sidhwa's Fictional World

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A one-day national symposium on ‘Transcending Border: Celebrating Bapsi Sidhwa's Fictional World’ was organised jointly by Dr Rafiq Zakaria College for Women and English Language Teachers Association of India (ELTAI), recently.

City chapter presidents of ELTAI Dr Ashwin Ranjnikar, Dr Nilofer Shakir, Dr Chouthaiwale and Dr Khan Mahlaqa were instrumental in organising the symposium.

After the inauguration, Dr Ramesh Chougule (Head of the English Department, Dharashiv Centre, Dr Babashaeb Ambedkar Marathwada University) delivered an insightful address on Bapsi Sidhwa's works. College Principal Dr Maqdoom Farooqui presided over the function.

Dr Vidya Pradhan, Dr Mustajeeb Khan (head of the English Department BAMU), Dr Ajay Dehmukh, Dr Shaikh Suhel, Dr Ahmed, Dr Nagnath Totawad and others also guided. The purpose of the symposium was to cultivate a taste for English Literature among budding researchers through discussions.

A Samiya conducted the proceedings of the programme. Kahekasha Afreen and others worked for the success of the event.