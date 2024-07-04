Symposium on ‘Career Opportunities in Sci & Tech’

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Government College of Engineering (GCE) will conduct a symposium on ‘Career Opportunities in Science and Technology’ at Sant Ekanth Rangmandir, between 3 pm and 5 pm, on July 5. The objective of the special programme is to guide youths on career choices. The principal of the college, Dr Sanjay Dambhore, appealed to students and parents to attend the event.