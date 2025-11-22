Symposium on ‘Gandhi & his Social Commitment’

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A faculty talk on ‘Gandhi and his social commitment’ was organised at the Inter-Faculty Studies Department of MGM University under the guidance of Principal Vishwas Patil, a scholar of Gandhian literature. Teachers from different institutes of the Inter-Faculty Studies Department of the university participated in this.

Speaking at the event, Principal Vishwas Patil said Mahatma Gandhi was a lawyer and could have practised his profession, but how did he maintain his commitment to society and how did he do valuable work that would be an example for all mankind? All the professors expressed concern about the dulling of social consciousness in the present times.

Vishwas Patil said that while maintaining social commitment, Gandhi was a strict disciplinarian, but he was also equally kind-hearted. Former Director of Sevagram Ashram, Dr Shriram Jadhav, also spoke. Dean Dr John Chelladurai and his team members organised this event.