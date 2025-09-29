Symposium on Labour Laws & Cyber Security held at MNLU

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Maharashtra National Law University, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar (MNLUCS) and city chapter of the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) jointly organised a symposium on 'Labour Laws and Cyber Security in Contemporary Context,' at Moot Court Hall of MNLUCS recently.

Vice-Chancellor of the university, Dr Bindu S. Ronald, delivered the welcome address. CS Mahesh Dube, chairman of the city chapter of the ICSI, made introductory remarks. Dr Shirish Kulkarni, Assistant Professor of the university, announced the introduction of three new diplomas. CS Vipul Sharma and CS Rashmi Gangwal and others were present.

The first technical session focused on 'Trade Unions with Reference to Industrial Relations Code, 2020'.

T K Prabhakaran, Senior Advocate, High Court of Bombay-Bench at Aurangabad, shared insights on the basics of Trade Unions. Adv Tejal Vakil moderated this session.

Dr Ashok Wadje, Associate Professor, MNLUCS, moderated the second session on 'Cyber Security Essentials for Company Secretaries for safeguarding Client Data'. Shreyas Modi, Founder/CEO, ICORX ServicePVT LTD, as the resource person, emphasised the growing importance of securing digital systems in the modern corporate environment.