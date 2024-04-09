Tableaux, lathi skills, dancing horses cynosure of all eyes in Shobhayatra

Chhatrapati Sambhajiagar: Tableaux, dancing horses to the beat bands and breathtaking lathi skills of youths were the cynosure of all eyes in Shobhayatra taken out in the city on Tuesday to celebrate Gudi Padwa and Hindu New Year.

The tableaux were made on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Maharana Pratap, Tanaji Malusare, Jhanshi Ki Rani, and many great men and saints.

The Shobhayatra was taken out from Sansthan Ganapat, Raja Bazaar on Tuesday evening.

A magnificent idol of Lord Shri Ram was kept at the forefront of the procession. Warkaris were playing Pavli to the beat of ‘taal-mridanga.’ They were followed by 15 horses, camels, four bands and six chariots.

The portrait of Lord Shri Ram was kept in the chariots. There was a tableaux of Shri Ram, Sita and Lakshmana in a chariot. Vaibhav Khare, Sushil Chavan, Aditya Vibhute and Krishnali Vibhute played and participated in the tableaux.

Divyank Pawar, Biraj Pardeshi, Babadev Punde, Gorakshanath Kundalwar, Vaishali Une, Radhika Une, Saburi Une, Shekhar Swami, Sunita Didor and many other young men and women wore traditional costumes. Manas Sachin Soni, a 12-year-old boy, caught everyone's attention with his Lathi- skills demonstration. The procession culminated at Khadakeshwar via Shahaganj and City Chowk.

Box

Thackeray Sena leader Chandrakant Khaire and Leader of Opposition in Legislative Council Ambadas Danve joined tala-mridanga during the procession. Kishanchand Tanwani, Nandkumar Ghodele, President of Hindu Nav Varsha Swagat Samiti New adv Ashutosh Dankh, Prafulla Malani, D B Kasliwal, Rashid Mamu, Gopal Bachhire, Gopal Kulkarni, Narayan Kankate and others were present.

Box

Shobhyatra organised in Vishnunagar

A ‘Shobhyatra’ was taken out from Vishnunagar on Tuesday evening. It culminated in Garkheda Gram Daiwat Maruti Mandir. Nandu Gawli, Sachin Gugle, Shripad Satarkar, Rajesh Kakade, Anay Phansalkar, Yogesh Jagtap and Ashish Rathod were present on this occasion.