Tailor turns bike thief to match wife’s income

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A tailor from Malegaon, who moved to the city after marriage, turned to stealing two-wheelers to match his wife’s income.

The crime branch has arrested Ataur Rehman Ansari (40, City Chowk), and seized seven stolen bikes from Malegaon. Police said more than 1,000 bikes have been stolen in the city in the past eight months. One such theft at GMCH’s parking lot, captured on CCTV, led police inspector Sambhaji Pawar and police sub inspector Vishal Bodkhe to Ataur. With the help of Malegaon police officer Rahul Ghunawat, a team tracked him down and made the arrest. Ataur had married a city woman four years ago and left his family tailoring business to settle here. His wife works at a hospital, while his income remained low. Influenced by criminal friends, he first stole a bike from outside a bar, gaining confidence to continue. According to police, Ataur would wait outside bars until customers went in for drinks, then use a fake key to steal their vehicles. At government medical college and hospital(GMCH), he followed owners inside before striking. Some bikes were sold, others hidden in Malegaon. The arrest has brought relief to residents troubled by rising bike thefts.