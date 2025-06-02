TAIT candidates face technical problem

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The candidates of the Teacher Aptitude and Intelligence Test (TAIT) faced a technical problem at an online examination centre on Monday. The Maharashtra State Council of Examination (MSCE) is conducting the online TAIT from May 24 to June 5, for the recruitment of the teachers. The candidates were allotted online test centres.

The candidates faced technical problems several times at an online examination located in the Chikalthana area in today’s morning session. They said that they could not attempt all the questions and feared losing marks due to problems.