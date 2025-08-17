TAIT result to be out today

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Maharashtra State Council of Examination (MSCE) will declare the result of Teacher Aptitude and Intelligence Test (TAIT)-2025 on August 18.

The MSCET conducted the TAIT online from May 27 to 30 and from June 2 to 5 in different parts of the State.

A total of 2,28,808 candidates registered for the test, while 2,11,308 appeared for it. Of them, 17,098 candidates appeared for the final year of B Ed and D El Ed.

The MSCE, through a notice issued on July 16, asked the candidates to submit their valid final results within one month from the date of publication of the notice.

The Council received the final year result copies of 9,952 B Ed candidates and 827 D El Ed candidates by August 14. The TAIT results of these candidates will be released. The results of 6,319 candidates, including 5,804 of B Ed, will be withheld as they have failed to submit their final year results so far.

Those candidates who have not submitted their certificates and other required documents can still submit through the link (https://www.mscepune.in/dtedola/TAIT2025 InfoAppear.aspx). The MSCE announced that those who fail to submit the documents will not be given a chance after this.