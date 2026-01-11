Take action against Uddhav Sena & Congress CSN water crisis: Eknath Shinde

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: “During the tenure of the previous government, only Rs 3 crore was allotted for the city’s new water supply scheme. Its development was stalled and the water issue was not resolved. By voting for the ‘Dhanushya Baan’, put an end to the Uddhav Sena and Congress, who are taking away the drinking water of city residents,” said Eknath Shinde, Deputy Chief Minister and Shiv Sena (Shinde faction) chief leader, during a public rally organised at the football ground near TV Centre on Sunday for campaigning in support of Shinde Sena candidates contesting the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation elections.

District Guardian Minister Sanjay Shirsat, MP Sandipan Bhumre, MLA Sanjana Jadhav, MLA Pradeep Jaiswal, MLA Ramesh Bornare, former MLC Kishanchand Tanwani and District Chief Rajendra Janjal were seated on the dais. Seating arrangements for the candidates were made on the right side of the stage.

Deputy CM Shinde said that since this is the first election after the city was renamed Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, everyone’s responsibility has increased.

“We must have our own mayor in the Municipal Corporation. We will politically deal with those who gave a ticket to Rashid Mamu, who opposed the renaming of the city. We also need to politically deal with Imtiaz Jaleel,” he stated.

He further said that ‘enemies of Hindutva are spreading their influence in the city, which is dangerous for everyone.

Raising a question to the crowd, he asked, “Will you vote for those who chant ‘Pakistan Zindabad’, or for the patriotic Dhanushya Baan?”

Shinde said that his opponents constantly label him and his Shiv Sena as ‘fake.’ “The day you abandoned Balasaheb’s ideology, you became fake. If we were fake, people would not have elected such a large number of MLAs to the Legislative Assembly,” he said.

He further stated that in Municipal Council elections, people elected 70 municipal council presidents and 1,400 councillors, which clearly showed public support.

“You (opposition) are upset because a farmer’s son became the Chief Minister. You abuse me constantly, even in your dreams, but I am not worried about it,” Shinde said.

He also highlighted several schemes launched during his tenure of Chief Minister, such as the Ladki Bahin Yojana, Lakhpati Didi Yojana and free higher education for girls.

200 MLD sater supply to city within 2 months

“The city’s water supply project is in its final stage. The first phase, providing 200 MLD of water, will reach the city within two months. There will be no water scarcity this summer. Your beloved brother is taking care to ensure that sisters do not face any hardship for water,” Shinde said.

Freehold Cidco homes, PR Cards for Gunthewari areas

Shinde stated that since the Urban Development and Housing Department is with him, a decision would soon be taken to grant freehold rights to Cidco residents and PR cards to residents in Gunthewari areas.

Shinde Sena’s Election Manifesto released

The manifesto prepared by the Shinde Sena for the elections was released on Sunday by Deputy CM Eknath Shinde in the presence of dignitaries. Shinde clarified that this is not just an election manifesto, but a document of commitments.