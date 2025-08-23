Take ‘Panch Parivartan’ to every household, says Mohan Bhagwat

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Dr Mohan Bhagwat on Saturday urged volunteers to carry the concept of Panch Parivartan to every household as the organisation enters its centenary year.

Speaking at the Samarpan office here, Bhagwat interacted with volunteers and heads of various wings of the Sangh. He said the Panch Parivartan will stress five principles Swadeshi, civic duty, environment, family awareness, and social harmony. He added that the upcoming Vijayadashami festival will be celebrated not only in Nagpur but across all branches in the country, with volunteers asked to undertake wide-scale door-to-door outreach. Hindu gatherings, to be organised by different social groups with Sangh support, will also form part of the campaign. Bhagwat said harmony and goodwill meetings will be held to promote unity and understanding among people of all castes and faiths.