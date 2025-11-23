Take precautions regarding duplicate voter registrations in the District

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

For the upcoming municipal and Nagar Parishad elections in the district, the Municipal Corporation, Police, and Revenue Department must maintain proper coordination to ensure a smooth and transparent voting process. District collector Deelip Swami, in a review meeting held on Saturday, instructed all departments to remain fully prepared and to take special precautions regarding voters with duplicate registrations.

District collector Swami interacted online with sub-divisional officers, tehsildars, and municipal chief officers from across the district to review election preparations. Present at the collector’s office were municipal chief officer Rishikesh Bhalerao, resident deputy collector Janardan Vidhate, and deputy collectors Sangeeta Rathod and Neelam Bafna.

To ensure transparent elections, efforts must be made to minimize the response time. Candidates frequently apply for various permissions during the election process. A list of the required documents for these permissions should be displayed at the entrance of the municipal office so candidates can easily prepare the necessary paperwork and obtain permissions without difficulty. The district collector also instructed that a media cell be set up to ensure timely dissemination of election-related information to the press.

Increase voting under the SVEEP programme

As per municipal election rules, preventive actions must be taken to maintain law and order. The Control Room must take special care of this and plan the deployment of police personnel accordingly. To increase voter turnout, various programs should be organized in schools and colleges under the SVEEP (Systematic Voters' Education and Electoral Participation) initiative, along with appeals made through the media. Local artists and various eminent individuals should be involved in these awareness efforts.

— Deelip Swami, district collector