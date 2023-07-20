Take voluntary retirement if you don't want to work

Zilla Parishad CEO warns medical officers to be present at the headquarters

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The chief executive officer Zilla Parishad, Vikas Meena, has urged medical officers who are found to be absent from primary health centres (PHC) and sub-centres to take voluntary retirement if they don't want to work. Meena warned the medical officers for playing with the health of rural people by wasting time.

Complaints about medical officers not staying at headquarters have increased in the district, despite instructions from the district health officers to all officials. Meena formed teams to investigate the matter and visited PHC and sub-centers at night. After finding many medical officers and staff absent, Meena held a joint meeting of all tehsil health officers, medical officers, sarpanch, and gram sevaks on Thursday. Medical officers and gramsevaks from 18 health centres were interviewed during the meeting, with a focus on the availability of medicines, facilities, family welfare surgery, registration of pregnant mothers, examination, deliveries, vaccination of children and information of non-communicable diseases and patients who came for treatment.

Meena asked medical officers if they knew the gram sevaks and communicated with them, whether they had trouble with people in the village if they stayed at headquarters, and whether they wanted to quit their job if they didn't want to work. Meena emphasized that medical officers should not play with the health of rural people.