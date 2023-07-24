Talat Farooqui honoured with Life Time Achievement Award

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Prominent social worker of the city Talat Farooqui was honoured with Life Time Achievement Award (Jeevan Gaurav Award) in a programme organised by Bazam-e-Tathir-e-Adab at Dr Rafiq Zakaria College for Women (Naukhanda College) recently.

Urdu novelist Noor-ul-Hasnain presided over the event. Senior Urdu writer and poet Aslam Mirza, Khan Shamim, Ahmed Iqbal, Dr Masrat Firdos and Samiuddin Athar were prominently present. President of Bazam-e-Tathir-e-Adab (literary association) Dr Aswad Gohar introduced the programme. Dr Shazia Farheen introduced Talat Farooqui.

Also, Dr Farhat Nasreen, Dr Gajala Parveen, Dr Sohail Zakiuddin and Fawad Siddiqui were guests of honour. Talat Farooqui discussed her work in the social and educational field for the last 35 years. She also gave the formula of success to the audience that it is possible to reach a higher peak in life by eliminating ego. Dr Nazneen Sultana, Tehmina Masroor and Khan Afrin worked for the event’s success. Dr Noor-Ul-Ain conducted the proceedings of the program and Syeda Tazeen Fatema gave a vote of thanks.