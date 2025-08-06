Talathi caught red-handed taking Rs 2,000 bribe at Loni Khurd Xerox shop

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Wednesday trapped Talathi Govind Ramchandra Sabnavad (54), posted at Anchalgaon Sajja, while accepting a bribe of Rs 2,000 at a Xerox shop in Loni Khurd, Vaijapur tehsil.

The bribe was allegedly demanded to issue a notice and update ownership details in land records. Acting on a complaint from a 53-year-old man, ACB laid a trap at Shri Krishna Multi Services around 2 pm and caught Sabnavad in the act.

Officials seized a mobile phone, Rs 6,390 in cash, and the bribe amount. The phone is under forensic probe, and further searches are underway. A case has been registered at Shiur police station. The operation was led by SP Madhuri Kangane, DySP Balasaheb Shinde, PI Valmik Kore, and officers Bhimraj Jiwde, Rajendra Joshi, and Prakash Dongardive. This is the second Talathi caught in three days. Earlier, Talathi Akshay Babanrao Biniwale and Kotwal Somanath Kolhe were arrested for accepting Rs 10,000 at Paithan tehsil office.