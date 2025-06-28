Tanker driver attacked by intoxicated youth in Jai Bhavaninagar

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

A tanker driver supplying drinking water in Jaibhavaninagar was attacked with a sharp weapon by an intoxicated youth over a minor issue like water splashing on him. The incident occurred on Friday and has sparked strong reactions from municipal workers, who went on strike the following day. They also threatened women staff. Hence to register protest, the workers halted the operation of tankers on Saturday.

It may be noted that the population of youths like Aditya Arun Jadhav and Aryan Sunil Dane, who are addicted to drugs (including whitener, button and marijauna) is increasing in the city. Besides, over petty issues, these addicted youths wage attacks with arms on common people. The same incident took place at Jai Bhavaninagar on Friday.

It so happened that when the driver, Raju Ramesh Kale reached the above area with the tanker, the water splashed on them. Earlier, the youths threw stones on the tanker, when the driver stepped down, two youths assaulted him with the handle and edge of a sharp weapon. A woman who tried to intervene was also threatened. The attacker then brandished a sickle and even injured his own hand to spread fear. Kale’s brother, who came to help, was also assaulted.

Sukanya Bhosale, city women’s chief of Uddhav Sena, who lives nearby, rushed to the scene and courageously disarmed the attacker. A formal complaint was lodged at Mukundwadi Police Station, and the accused were taken into custody.

Strike by Tanker Drivers

Following the incident, municipal corporation tanker drivers gathered at the Cidco N-5 overhead water tank on Saturday and halted work in protest. They also staged a demonstration. Sukanya Bhosale, along with local residents from Jai Bhavaninagar, later met with the drivers and persuaded them to resume work.