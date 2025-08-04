Tanker services to 49 villages stopped despite weak monsoon

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The district administration has once again discontinued water supply through tankers to 49 villages, despite poor rainfall and rising demands for relief.

In July, 79 tankers were deployed to meet drinking water needs after delayed monsoon showers left local sources dry. Earlier in June, as many as 228 tankers were operational, but services were halted on June 1. They were later resumed for July following a collector’s order valid only till July 31. Now, with rainfall still inadequate in parts of the district, residents have started demanding immediate resumption of tanker services to avoid a fresh crisis.