Tantrik on the run after brutal exorcism act; police vow swift arrest

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Despite registering a case and launching a search operation, the accused in the brutal assault incident under the guise of exorcism in Shivoor village, Vaijapur tehsil remains absconding even five days after the video surfaced.

The police have intensified efforts to nab Sanjay Pagar, a self-styled godman, who was caught on camera performing violent rituals on a youth near the Biroba temple premises. Speaking to Lokmat Times, API Vaibhav Rankhamb from Shivoor Police Station said, “We are actively pursuing leads and the accused will be arrested soon. Our teams are verifying known hideouts and support networks.” The shocking incident came to light last Thursday when a viral video showed Pagar brutally assaulting a young man under the pretext of performing a tantrik ritual to exorcise an evil spirit. The footage, which triggered statewide outrage, was captured during a sting operation by Ritesh Holkar, a member of the Anti-Superstition Committee in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. According to the complaint filed by police constable Kishor Aghade, the ritual took place at approximately 1 pm within the Biroba temple compound. In the video, the accused is seen sprinkling sacred powder, chanting mantras, forcefully lifting the youth, pressing a boot to his face, and in a separate clip, pinning him down with a stick while issuing threats. The Shivoor Police have registered a case against Pagar under multiple sections, and legal experts confirm that charges under the Maharashtra Anti-Superstition and Black Magic Act, 2013.

Investigation update:

• CCTV footage near temple premises is being examined.

• Locals have been questioned for information on the accused’s whereabouts.