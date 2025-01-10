Tar road built upon main pipeline not motorable for public

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) has constructed a road over a 2500 mm diameter water pipeline on Paithan Road. The newspaper published a series of news highlighting the core issue. In response to it, the Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis took cognizance of the issue. Although a road has been constructed over the water pipeline, it cannot be used for traffic purposes. Hence the NHAI has been instructed to separately acquire land for increasing the road width. Meanwhile, the municipal corporation administrator G Sreekanth expressed confidence claiming that at least 350 MLD of water will be supplied to the city before March.

A new water supply project of valuing Rs 2740 crore is underway. As part of this project, a large 2500 mm diameter water pipeline is being laid from Jayakwadi to Nakshatrawadi. So far, the work of laying 34 km of the pipeline has been completed. Meanwhile, the NHAI has constructed a road over 12 km of the pipeline. Later on, the nodal agency of the water project, Maharashtra Jeevan Pradhikaran (MJP), raised objections regarding this. The newspaper has consistently pursued this issue. Last week, a committee chaired by the Divisional Commissioner inspected the road.

Chief Minister's question; When will the water be supplied?

Just two days ago, the chief minister reviewed the project. His first question to the officials was, "When will water be supplied to Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar?" The officials informed him that a road had been constructed over the water pipeline. He instructed them not to stop the work on the water pipeline. The officials assured that the first phase would be completed before March. The road constructed over the water pipeline will be closed to traffic. Iron barricades will be placed along the water pipeline. The CM has also agreed to land acquisition for road widening.

350 MLD of water supply

The new water supply project will provide the city with 200 MLD of water daily. If 75 MLD of water comes through the new 900 mm diameter pipeline and 80 MLD through the old 1200 mm pipeline, the city will receive a total of 300 MLD of water. With this, daily water supply will be ensured. The administrator said that the residents of the city will not face any trouble during this summer.

Use of new water tanks

MJP has provided the municipal corporation with several new water tanks. Water is being supplied from Hanuman Tekadi, Himayat Baugh, Shivaji Ground, and TV Centre. As a result, citizens are now receiving water with better pressure. The stages of water supply have reduced, and it has been reported that the load on some of the water tanks has decreased.