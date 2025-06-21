Targeted robberies on Beed Bypass

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

In two back-to-back robberies reported late Wednesday night, unidentified assailants looted valuables worth over Rs 7 lakh from two local residents on the Zalta Phata–Deolai Chowk stretch along the Beed Bypass. Police suspect the involvement of an organised gang targeting travellers on poorly lit roads after dark.

According to the MIDC Cidco police, the robbers decamped with two mobile phones worth Rs 35,000, Rs 10,000 in cash, a biometric machine valued at Rs 7,000, and a sling bag worth Rs 500. Both incidents were registered on Thursday. The similarity in location and timing of the crimes has raised alarm among residents and authorities alike. A senior police officer told Lokmat Times, “Preliminary investigation indicates the possibility of a gang operating on the Beed Bypass. We advise citizens to avoid stopping at isolated or dimly lit locations during nighttime.” Police have stepped up night patrolling along the stretch and are analysing CCTV footage and mobile tracking data to identify the culprits.