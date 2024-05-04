Task force prevents 75 child marriages in the district

Violation may lead to Rs 1 lakh fine and 2 years of imprisonment

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A district-level action force has successfully prevented 75 child marriages in the past year. While cases have been registered against three instances, authorities are on high alert as Akshaya Tritiya, a day associated with a higher risk of child marriages, approaches on May 10.

District women and child development officer RN Chimandre said that citizens should report any suspicious activity or preparations related to child marriages. He assured complete confidentiality for informants and emphasized ongoing awareness programmes to eradicate the practice.

The Prevention of Child Marriage Act, 2006, prohibits marriages where the girl is under 18 and the boy is under 21. Violating this law can lead to a penalty of Rs 1 lakh and 2 years of imprisonment.

Gramsevak acts as prevention officer

Gram Sevak at village level, while child development project officer for urban area is working as child marriage prevention officer. Chimandre appealed that citizens must inform the concerned officials in case of suspicion of child marriage.

Report on 1098 or 112

Citizens can also report the incident on child helpline number 1098 or 112. Information can also be submitted at the nearest police station, gram panchayat office, panchayat committee, child welfare committee, district child protection cell, or the district women and child development officer's office.