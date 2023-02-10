Tata Tiago electric launched at Sanya Motors

Aurangabad

Tata Motors Tiago electric car was launched at Sanya Motors in the city by Aurangabad rural police SP Manish Kalwaniya. Regional manager of Bank of Maharashtra Mahesh Dange and city police DCP Deepak Girhe were present.

Sanya Motors director Sachin Muley said the demand for electric vehicles is on a rise due to the increased fuel prices. Sanya Motors already have the booking of 50,000 Tiago electric cars. The car has a 24 kw battery and runs 315 kms in single charging. The price of the car is Rs 8.45 lakh and it is available for a test drive. Muley welcomed the dignitaries present and the entire staff took efforts for the success of the programme.