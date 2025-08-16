Tea seller dies after fall from fourth floor

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A tea seller residing near Smashan Maroti, Sanjaynagar, died after falling from the fourth floor of an under-construction building at Maheshnagar on Friday around 11 am.

The deceased has been identified as Dinesh Chaudie (30). Dinesh ran a small tea and coffee stall to support his family, had kept his shop closed on account of Independence Day. Around 10.30 am, he went to see the ongoing construction work of his friend’s house at Vidyaniketan Colony in Maheshnagar. While standing near the railing on the fourth floor, he lost his balance and fell to the ground. His friends rushed him to the hospital, but doctors declared him dead on arrival. Dinesh is survived by his wife, two children, and elder brother. A case has been registered at Jinsi police station.