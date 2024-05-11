Teach Jaleel a lesson for his obstruction to women reservation

Amravati MP Navneet Rana : Accuse MIM of hindering women's development

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: During an election campaign gathering in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar on Saturday, Amravati MP Navneet Rana accused MP Imtiaz Jaleel and MIM chief MP Asaduddin Owaisi of hindering women's development by opposing the proposed 33 percent reservation for women in Parliament. Rana urged the women voters of the city to teach Jaleel and Owaisi a lesson for their alleged obstruction to women's empowerment.

Speaking at the Mahayuti Mahila Melava organized to support Mahayuti candidate Sandipan Bhumre, Rana appealed to rectifying past mistakes and taking revenge for perceived injustices against women. Referring to the previous election, Rana warned against repeating the error of electing an MP aligned with Aurangzeb's ideologies. Rana emphasized that the opposition to the 33 percent reservation by Owaisi and Jaleel should result in their electoral defeat.

On the occasion, candidate Bhumre pledged to prioritize the provision of ample and continuous water supply to Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar city if elected.