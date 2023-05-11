Teacher molests married woman by demanding to marry him

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A teacher from Chalisgaon molested a married woman from the city demanding her to leave her husband and children and marry him. A case has been registered against the accused teacher Yogesh Patil (Chalisgaon) with Vedantnagar police station.

Police said a 37-year-old woman lives with her husband and two children in the jurisdiction of Vedantnagar police station. She paid Rs 7,500 to jeweller through phone pay, but she mistakenly dialed the wong number. She informed about it the jeweller and it was found that the money had gone in the account of Babu Nanaware (Chalisgaon). The jeweller told that he knew a teacher Yogesh Patil from Chalisgaon and he will help her to get the money from Nanaware. She then called Yogesh Patil on the phone and told him about the incident in June 2022. Since then, Patil bluffed the victim that he will help her to get her money and used to frequently call her on WhatsApp and used lewd language. He asked her to leave her husband and children and he will marry her. Fed up of constant torture, she lodged a complaint with Vedantnagar police station on Wednesday. A case of molestation has been registered against Patil. Under the guidance of PI Brahma Giri, PSI Kailas Jadhav is further investigating the case.