Teacher & student in online era…

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Ways of learning have changed massively since the Covid pandemic hit the world. How has that affected teacher and student community? This scribe interacted with a teacher and a student to get their perspective. Dr. Ratnadeep Deshmukh of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University said speaking about the increased use of online learning among today's students, and the importance of traditional methods, "The methods of learning have changed as online platforms offer easy-to-use interfaces and audio/visual benefits, but they cannot replace a teacher. To revive the traditional methods, the schools and colleges must introduce engaging activities in the learning process, as it is the mutual responsibility of the teacher and student to upgrade together."

Student Sharwari Kunkikar narrated her experiences and expectations from teachers. “Students are fed huge sheets of homework, which turns into a burden if concepts remain unclear. Teachers must ensure the active participation of students in academic activities and acknowledge their issues. Compulsory use of dictionaries can minimise their dependency on Google, and friendly communication can strengthen the bond between both of them.” Well! These opinions prove the interdependency of teachers and students. Wishing all the teachers a very happy Teachers Day and thanking them for their guidance.