Teacher unpaid for 10 years

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A teacher from a private school alleged that his salary was withheld for 10 years by putting him on the surplus staff list.

The school management did this intentionally in connivance with the officers of the School Education Department of the Zilla Parishad.

Addressing a press conference here on Thursday, the teacher Mahesh Patil demanded that the pension, along with the arrears, be released. Patil joined Ravisut School in the Milindnagar area of the city on June 12, 1999. He was put on the surplus teachers list on June 12, 2011.

Since then, he and his family suffered a lot as his salary was withheld. The Education Department gave him joining to the Ravisut School, which was not found in Ranjangaon.

The school was shifted and transferred illegally. Financial fraud was committed from it.

“Money was demanded. Fake documents and reports were prepared,” he alleged. Patil also demanded that his salary of 10 years with arrears and pension be given.

When contacted, the Primary Education Department denied all allegations. “The teacher in question did not go to that school even though he was joining through the merger. How should his salary be paid since he has been absent for many years? The Education Department raised this question.