Teacher, youth molest 4-year old minor girl

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A lady teacher and a youth together molested a four-year-old girl studying in junior KG. The incident came to the fore due to the injuries on the private parts of the victim. The case was registered against the teacher Puja Sethi and Amol (full name not known) under the Prevention of Children from Sexual Offenses (POCSO) Act on Saturday afternoon.

The victim lives with her mother and brother. Two months back, her mother admitted her to a play school in the N-4 Cidco area. On July 18, she started crying when she returned home. She told her mother suffers pain while urinating. As the pain increased, her mother took her to a doctor on July 19. The doctor examined her and mentioned that she had some injuries on her private part.

Her mother took her into confidence and asked her what had happened. She told her that a man named Amol touches her inappropriately and moves a pencil on some parts of her body. Teacher Puja also beats her. Amol takes her into a room and closes the door and moves his hand on her body. He threatens her to hang to a fan or throw her from the balcony, if she shouts or tells anyone. The teacher also does not open the door. On hearing this, her mother was shocked and approached the Pundliknagar police. The women's safety committee registered her statement and sent the victim for a medical test. Meanwhile, the police have seized the CCTV footage of the school and Puja was arrested in the evening. But, no details about Amol can be obtained till the evening. PSI Megha Mali is further investigating the case.