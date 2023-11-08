Teachers asked to stop side-hustle

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: “It has come to light that many teachers working at Zilla Parishad (ZP) schools are running side businesses. This is affecting the quality of schools. Teachers should stop the side business and concentrate on teaching-learning, otherwise, disciplinary action would be taken against them,” said Vikas Meena, the chief executive officer of ZP.

He said that the teams of bloc education officers would be deployed from November 8 to search for such teachers in the district.

“Teachers should not just teach students in the schools but, they should also study to keep themselves updated in their subjects. However, some teachers are doing side hustles like plotting, insurance, and selling herbal products directly or in the name of their relatives. This has come to light. Because of this, such teachers are focusing on qualitative education to students,” he said.

Vikas Meena said the effects on education quality are a serious matter. “After the Diwali vacation, the teams will make enquiries with the parents of each student or villagers. Disciplinary action will be taken against the guilty teachers as per the norms,” he said.

He said that action would be taken against the Animal Husbandry Department for not maintaining records of ‘animal tagging with the number’ in view of the spread of lumpy disease, as per the instructions of the Central Government.