Teacher's Day at Allama Shibli School
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: September 12, 2024 12:10 AM2024-09-12T00:10:10+5:302024-09-12T00:10:10+5:30
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Allama Shibli School celebrated Teacher's Day with great enthusiasm. The students showed gratitude towards the teachers by gifting them handmade cards and flowers and delivering speeches addressing their favourite teachers as a symbol of respect. The students also played the roles of the teachers for the day. The event enhanced the student-teacher bond and understanding. All the teachers along with the principal praised the efforts of the students.