Teacher’s Day at Auxin English School
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: September 7, 2022 11:25 PM 2022-09-07T23:25:02+5:30 2022-09-07T23:25:02+5:30
Teacher's Day was celebrated by Auxin English School. Various competitions were organised. Class 6th students won the Spelling Bee competition. Dr Kazi Nihal encouraged students to speak on stage. The programme was organized under the guidance of Dr Naima Sultana.