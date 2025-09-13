Teachers Day at Motiwala School

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Amanullah Motiwala School celebrated Teachers’ Day to mark the birth anniversary of Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, former President of India. Students of Class 10 took over classroom teaching duties, offering a heartfelt tribute to their mentors. The main programme was presided over by Society chief executive officer Khan Jameel Ahmed. Headmaster of the High School Siddiqui Zubair Ahmed attended the event along with members of the teaching and non-teaching staff. Farisa Jabeen and Jabeen Sultana served as conveners.