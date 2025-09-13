Teacher's Day celebrated at Abhinav International School

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Abhinav International School celebrated Teacher's Day to express gratitude to the creators of the future generation - teachers.

The programme started with worship of goddess Saraswati and Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan. School secretary Dr Vijay Wadkar, principal Sanjivani Pawar, vice-principal Vidya Nimone were present. The programme was planned by the students who made greeting cards for the teachers.

They donned role of teachers. All the teachers were felicitated by the school. Students Shraddha Kanhere and Tanushka Bansode anchored the programme.