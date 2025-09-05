Teacher’s Day celebrated at Creative English School

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Creative English School, Nipani celebrated Teacher’s Day with enthusiasm to mark the birth anniversary of Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan. Principal S P Jawalkar garlanded the portrait of Dr Radhakrishnan and spoke about his life, achievements, and remarkable journey to the Presidency of India. He also highlighted his profound knowledge of Sanskrit and English. The students observed Self-governing Day and took over the responsibilities of teachers and non-teaching staff. Vice-principal Archana Jawalkar, Sowjanya Shendge, Mangesh Borde, and others worked for the programme.