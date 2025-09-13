Teachers’ Day celebrated at Winchester School
By Lokmat Times Desk | Updated: September 13, 2025 19:25 IST2025-09-13T19:25:03+5:302025-09-13T19:25:03+5:30
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Winchester International English School celebrated Teachers’ Day with enthusiasm. The programme included a floral welcome, garland ceremony, ...
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Winchester International English School celebrated Teachers’ Day with enthusiasm. The programme included a floral welcome, garland ceremony, speeches, and cultural performances by students to honour their teachers. Senior students also took up the role of teachers in a symbolic gesture. Principal Dr Afsar Khan appreciated the dedication of the staff and extended warm wishes.Open in app