Teachers’ Day celebrations at Nath Valley School

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Teachers’ Day was celebrated at Nath Valley School with great enthusiasm, and grandeur to pay tribute to all the teachers.

Students conducted a special Morning Assembly wherein they talked about the values imparted by teachers like patience, politeness, passion and empathy. They also reiterated the message always given by the director Ranjit Dass that all the students should discover their greatness and of the principal for being at the right place, at the right time and always doing the right thing.

Students expressed their gratitude towards their teachers through dance and skit performances in the cultural programme organised by students. Principal Dr Sharda Gupta appreciated all the teachers by presenting them a memento. Vice-principal Aparna Mathur and headmistress Sarabjit Das Gupta congratulated all the teachers.