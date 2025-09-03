Teachers file petition in HC for removing from service

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Justice Arun R Pednekar of the Aurangabad bench of the Bombay High Court has recently ordered to issue notice to the respondents in connection with the petitions filed regarding relieveing of petitioner teachers from service. The petitioners did qualify the required eligibility test. The next hearing on this petition will be on October 14.

What is the petition?

As per the orders of the School Education and Sports Department dated March 1, 2014, it was decided to accommodate the Vastichala teachers in Zilla Parishad schools.

The teachers who did not qualify the eligibility test at that time were given ten years to qualify the examination. However, they failed to do so within the given deadline. Chief Executive Officer of the Zilla Parishad ordered to remove the teachers from the service on the ground that they had not passed the eligibility test.

The teachers submitted an appeal against the orders with the Additional Divisional Commissioner, who also rejected their plea. Against this, teacher Vijay Sonawane filed a petition in the HC bench through adv D B Pawar Pathrekar.

Vastishala Scheme

The Vastishala Scheme was started in the State as per the Government decisions dated April 18, 2000 and March 20, 2001, to provide primary education.

The petitioners were appointed on this basis in June 2007. Later, the Government decided to stop the scheme in a phased manner and merge the teachers in the ZP schools. The Government made the eligibility test mandatory for teachers in the primary schools of the ZP.

They were accommodated as ‘untrained primary teachers’ and were given 10 years duration to pass the examination.

Dnyaneshwar Aute of Vita in Kannada and Vijay Sonawane of Chauka in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar were appointed as ‘untrained teachers’ on 31 July 2014. After 10 years, the petitioners were removed from the job as they had not passed the qualifying examination.