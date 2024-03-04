Teachers from partially aided schools boycott assessment work

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Teachers from partially aided schools of the division have started boycotting the evaluation work of answer books of HSC and SSC February-March 2024 examinations.

The agitators are demanding to release of full grants to the schools.

It may be noted that the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) is conducting the HSC examination between February 21 to March 21 while SSC students take their papers from March 1 to 26.

Earlier, Junior College Teachers Association (JUNCTA) members boycotted the assessment work last month. Most of the members of the association are full-time teachers. They withdrew the agitation after the School Education Minister assured them of solving their problems. Now, teachers from partially granted schools have started boycotting evaluation work.

The many bundles of answer books were found lying in the offices of MSBSHSE. Their number is high in the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar divisional office of the State Board. Teachers unions said that 40,000 teachers have boycotted the work across the State.

Action against colleges

The divisional office of the Board issued a letter to the headmasters and principals of higher secondary schools and junior colleges warning of action if bundles of answer books are returned. MSBSHSE division secretary Dr Vaishali Jamadar said that the affiliation of a junior college is withdrawn if the bundles of answer books are sent back without permission. The result of those schools whose teachers refuse the assessment will be withheld.