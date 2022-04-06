Teachers, HMs to face music for delay in assessment work

Aurangabad, April 6:

The teachers, principals and headmasters will have to face action in the Aurangabad division of Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) for the delay in the assessment of SSC and HSC answer books.

It may be noted that the State Board held SSC examinations from March 15 to April 4 while HSC examinations began on March 4 and will conclude on April 7.

The collection and distribution of answer books were affected because of the strike of Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation employees.

It is mandatory for teachers and headmasters to return the evaluated answer books to the divisional office of the State Board within 21 days. The MSBSHSE declared the subject-wise schedule of the assessment.

A review meeting was conducted by the State Board president on April 5.

Except Aurangabad division, the assessment work in other divisions was completed 90 per cent. Considering this, the declaration of the result may be delayed.

It was found that teachers of non-aided and self-financed schools and junior colleges were delaying the assessment work.

Deputy Director of Education and incharge divisional president Anil Sable said that action would be taken against the teachers and headmasters for delaying assessment work.

He warned the schools and junior colleges of withdrawing their permission and freezing their code through a letter.