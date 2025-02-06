Teachers need to work hard for malpractice eradication

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: “Copying in the SSC and HSC examinations can be controlled through CCTV, police systems and flying squads. For its complete eradication, every student must be made conscious. Each teacher will have to work hard to make it happen. This will solve this issue permanently,” said Deelip Swami, the District Collector.

He was speaking at a meeting of principals organised at Sant Eknath Rangmandir on Thursday on the copy-free campaign and ten-point programme in the district for SSC and HSC examinations.

Zilla Parishad Chief Executive Officer Vikas Meena, Deputy Director of Education Prakash Mukund, Education Officer Ashwini Lathkar, Aruna Bhumkar and others were present.

District Collector Swami appealed to the teachers and officials to be more proactive in conducting copying-free examinations across the district as per the order given by the Government.

Ashwini Lathkar, Aruna Bhumkar, Deputy Education Officer Sitaram Pawar, Extension Officer Jayesh Chaure and Dilip Shirsath also guided the principals. Sunil Adik conducted the proceedings of the program while Dhanaji Phad proposed the vote of thanks.

The meeting focused on the ten-point programme to provide modern education to students. These include educating students with the help of modern technology, providing proper guidance for various scholarships and competitive examinations, and creating health awareness among students. Providing training in skills that are in demand locally and globally, motivating students for self-employment, bringing experimentation in education and preparing students for global competition.