Teachers of AMC schools demand regularisation of services

Aurangabad, June 20:

Teachers working on a clock-hour-basis in Aurangabad Municipal Corporation Schools on Monday demanded to confirm their services. A total of 34 CHB teachers are working at AMC schools at different places and getting a meagre honorarium. They were recruited in 2012.

Members of Purogami Shikshak Shikshaketar Sanghatna met the deputy commissioner Nanda Gaikwad and education officer Ramnath Thore today.

They said that teachers are making all efforts to maintain the students' strength in the schools. However, the administration is not paying attention towards the teachers' problems.

A resolution was passed in general body meetings held in 2015 and 2018 to regularise CHB teachers. But, nothing was done about it. State unit president of the union Chandrakant Chavan, Dr Umakant Rathod, Sanjay Jadhav, Bhagwat Shinde, Manoj Chavan, Navnth Mantri, Venkat Chavan and others were present.