Teachers, parents upset over closure of schools in Covid free villages

Aurangabad, Jan 10:

Parents, teachers unions and experts are upset over the closure of schools in Covid free village in the district. It may be noted that District Collector Sunil Chavan and Chief Executive Officer of Zilla Parishad Nilesh Gatne on Sunday ordered to close schools, colleges and coaching classes in the district till February 15 as per the new rules issued by the State government due to increasing Covid patients.

The teachers' union along with the parents and education experts are expressing their displeasure over this. Demand is rising that the decision of schools closures should be left at the local level. There are villages that are fully vaccinated and have no positive patients. Parents feel that norms of schools closure should be relaxed so that students should not be deprived of education.

The educationist said that in rural areas, most parents do not have a mobile phone and the level of education of the children is low. The response to online classes is very low in the villages. This will cause the education loss of students on a bigger level.